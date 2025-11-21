‘Good Riddance and Goodbye’: MTG’s Enemies and Allies React to Bombshell Resignation
The resignation of one of the most prominent and divisive figures in the MAGA movement shocked many on Friday, as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced she would be leaving office in early 2026.
The congresswoman and former MAGA darling posted a video announcing her resignation to supporters, citing her recent break with President Donald Trump as the reason for her departure.
“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she said. “And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), an ally of Greene throughout the recent fight to release files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, mourned the retirement of his colleague.
“I’m very sad for our country but so happy for my friend Marjorie. I’ll miss her tremendously. She embodies what a true Representative should be,” he wrote “Everyone should read her statement; there’s more honesty expressed in these four pages than most politicians will speak in a lifetime.”
Rachel Scott, ABC News Senior Political Correspondent, wrote that she spoke with the president about Green’s resignation.
“I think it’s great news for the country. It’s great,” the president reportedly told her.
Conspiracy theorist and conservative commentator Candace Owens blasted Trump in her response to the news.
MAGA activist Laura Loomer celebrated Greene’s departure, boasting that she had finally “LOOMERED” the congresswoman after the two’s longstanding feud.
Many reacted with shock, while others noted the odd dichotomy between Greene’s resignation and the president’s meeting with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani occurring on the same day.
