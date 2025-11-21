‘Good Riddance and Goodbye’: MTG’s Enemies and Allies React to Bombshell Resignation

The resignation of one of the most prominent and divisive figures in the MAGA movement shocked many on Friday, as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced she would be leaving office in early 2026.

The congresswoman and former MAGA darling posted a video announcing her resignation to supporters, citing her recent break with President Donald Trump as the reason for her departure.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she said. “And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), an ally of Greene throughout the recent fight to release files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, mourned the retirement of his colleague.

“I’m very sad for our country but so happy for my friend Marjorie. I’ll miss her tremendously. She embodies what a true Representative should be,” he wrote “Everyone should read her statement; there’s more honesty expressed in these four pages than most politicians will speak in a lifetime.”

I’m very sad for our country but so happy for my friend Marjorie. I’ll miss her tremendously. She embodies what a true Representative should be. Everyone should read her statement; there’s more honesty expressed in these four pages than most politicians will speak in a lifetime. https://t.co/nVFGTT4OEH — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 22, 2025

Rachel Scott, ABC News Senior Political Correspondent, wrote that she spoke with the president about Green’s resignation.

“I think it’s great news for the country. It’s great,” the president reportedly told her.

Just spoke with Pres. Trump on the phone. He said @RepMTG resigning is "great news from the country." "I think it's great news for the country. It's great," the president said. I asked if she gave him any heads up. "Nah, it doesn't matter, you know but I think it's great. I… — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) November 22, 2025

Conspiracy theorist and conservative commentator Candace Owens blasted Trump in her response to the news.

Communications from Trump admin be like:

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is a traitor for demanding a convicted child rapist have his files released. But we are standing by Mike Huckabee who met with a literal treasonous, Israeli spy, Jonathan Pollard.” 🤡 https://t.co/xCaqa93XIm — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 22, 2025

MAGA activist Laura Loomer celebrated Greene’s departure, boasting that she had finally “LOOMERED” the congresswoman after the two’s longstanding feud.

Good riddance and goodbye. I hate when women pretend like they are done so you will chase them and beg them to stay. It’s such female behavior. MTG wants Trump to chase her. When someone leaves, open the door for them and then change the locks so they can’t return. Goodbye! https://t.co/aijWJlxow6 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 22, 2025

Many reacted with shock, while others noted the odd dichotomy between Greene’s resignation and the president’s meeting with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani occurring on the same day.

Trump glazed Mamdani so hard Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned from Congress. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) November 22, 2025

MTG turns on Trump and resigns.

Mamdani and Trump are new best friends.

I am so confused. https://t.co/d3QVUrFJv5 — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) November 22, 2025

Did not see this one coming https://t.co/Bfj7a2bJdk — @johniadarola.bsky.social (@johniadarola) November 22, 2025

So the new version of MAGA is that Marjorie Taylor Greene is a traitor, Rand Paul is a RINO, and Zohran Mamdani is great. Got it. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 21, 2025

Below are some more reactions, some supportive of Greene and some cheering her departure.

Following the MTG news, one senior GOP source familiar notes: “Federal pension vests on 1/3/26 for what it’s worth.” — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) November 22, 2025

My exact reaction when I saw Marjorie Taylor Greene is resigning pic.twitter.com/xcxHAc8SNz — Josh Sorbe (@joshsorbe) November 22, 2025

HOLY SHIT: Marjorie Taylor Greene just criticized President Trump for his "absurd and unserious" campaign against her. She just ROASTED the neocons for completely turning on her at Trump's direction. "There is no plan to save the world or a 4D chess game being played." pic.twitter.com/AVcOYbZuy6 — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) November 22, 2025

The 2028 campaign begins https://t.co/kQVt86d45v — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 22, 2025