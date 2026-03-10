Rand Paul Bluntly Tells Fox’s Bartiromo the Midterm Elections Will Be ‘Disastrous’ for GOP

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) bluntly told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday that the 2026 midterm elections may end up being “disastrous” for the Republican Party.

“How worried are you that a split Republican Party will only mean losses in the midterm elections?” asked Bartiromo during an interview with the senator. “How are you expecting the midterms to play out?”

Paul responded, “I don’t think split party is the problem. I think high oil prices will be a problem. I think the 2026 election’s already – we are behind the eight ball as far as the electoral process. I think if you add in high gas prices, high oil prices, and if we are still bombing Iran with kinetic action – people don’t want to call it war – but if there’s still kinetic action that causes oil to be over $100, I think you’re gonna see a disastrous election.”

Last week, Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec warned of the negative consequences that President Donald Trump’s war with Iran could have for the Republican Party in the midterms this year.

“If this turns into a full-on regime change, forever war kind of prolonged, protracted situation, that’s something that’s going to prove to be very unpopular in this midterm year,” Posobiec told Piers Morgan. “That’s just true. That’s just the absolute truth of the matter.”

He continued, “I believe, and very strongly, that younger voters are not going to be on board with this because they are war weary.”

On Monday, Reuters also reported on Trump’s declining popularity among young men who voted for him in 2024.

Watch above via Fox Business.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!