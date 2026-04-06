‘Ready or Not, Let’s Do The News’: Savannah Guthrie Returns to TODAY Show for the First Time Since Mother’s Disappearance

NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie returned to the anchor seat on TODAY on Monday after several months away due to the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who remains missing.

Signing on to the show for the first time since January 30, Guthrie opened, “Good morning. Welcome to TODAY on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home.”

“Yes, it is good to have you back at home,” responded co-anchor Craig Melvin.

Guthrie continued, “Well, here we go. Ready or not, let’s do the news.”

Melvin then patted Guthrie’s hand and added, “So good to have you back.”

Until Monday, Guthrie had been absent from the show for more than two months due to the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother Nancy, who is presumed to have been taken from her home against her will.

In an interview last month, Guthrie broke down over the possibility that her mother could have been kidnapped for ransom due to her fame as an anchor at NBC News.

“We still don’t know. Honestly, we don’t anything. We don’t know anything. So I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom, and somebody thought, ‘Oh, that girl, that lady has money. We can make a quick buck.’ I mean, that would make sense, but we don’t know. But yeah, that’s probably–” said Guthrie as she teared up. “Which is too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me.”

Since Nancy Guthrie’s February 1 disappearance, the Guthrie family has received several ransom notes. Law enforcement also released footage of a masked and armed man tampering with the 84-year-old’s doorbell camera in the hours before her disappearance.

Watch above via NBC News.

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