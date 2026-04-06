US, Iran Eye Peace Proposal 48-Hours Before Trump’s ‘Hell’ Deadline – But Hormuz Standoff Remains

The United States and Iran are weighing a fast-moving peace proposal that could bring a ceasefire within days, just 48-hours ahead of President Donald Trump’s Tuesday deadline for a deal, after which he threatens to unleash “Hell.”

The framework, brokered through overnight negotiations involving Pakistan, lays out a two-stage process beginning with an immediate ceasefire followed by intensive talks aimed at a broader settlement within 15 to 20 days, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Monday morning.

Behind the scenes, the diplomatic push for a breakthrough is being led by Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who said he remained in contact “all night long” with Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

The urgency reflects mounting pressure from Washington, where Trump has tied any agreement to the swift reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies. However, Tehran has reportedly rejected any immediate reopening of the Strait as part of a temporary ceasefire.

A senior Iranian official said the country would not accept deadlines while it reviews the proposal, adding that Washington lacks the readiness for a permanent ceasefire.

Negotiators have explored the 45-day truce as part of a two-phase deal that could eventually end the conflict, Axios also reported.

Anwar Gargash, an adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates, told Reuters that any agreement must ensure access through the Strait, warning that failure to address Iran’s nuclear programme and missile capabilities could lead to “a more dangerous, more volatile Middle East”.

Talks continued Monday night against a backdrop of continued violence across the region, with fresh strikes reported on Monday and targets hit on both sides. Israel also killed Iran’s top intelligence chief, Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, the latest in a series of assassinations of senior Iranian figures.

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