JUST IN: Savannah Guthrie’s TODAY Show Return Date Announced After Mom’s Abduction

Savannah Guthrie will return to NBC’s TODAY show on April 6, the network has confirmed, marking her first appearance in more than two months after her mother’s disappearance in Arizona.

The announcement was made live on the program on Friday with co-host Hoda Kotb revealing the date and Craig Melvin adding that the team “can’t wait to welcome her back with open arms,” calling the show “where she belongs.”

Guthrie has been off air since the beginning of February, when her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing. Authorities have described the case as a possible abduction, though investigators have released few details, and no clear motive has been identified. The search is ongoing.

In her first interview since the disappearance, which aired this week, Guthrie acknowledged the emotional weight of returning to a show she described as a place “of joy and lightness.”

“I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not. But I can’t not come back because it’s my family,” she said. “I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore, but I would like to try. I would like to try.”

Guthrie also used the interview to renew appeals for information about her mother’s disappearance.

“We need someone to tell the truth. I have no anger in my heart. I have hope in my heart. I have love. But this family needs peace.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!