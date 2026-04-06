Joe Scarborough Hammers ‘Numb’ GOP, Press and Evangelicals for ‘Muted’ Response to Profane Trump Post

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough warned that President Donald Trump’s profane post threatening “Hell” on Iran if the regime did not “open the f*cking” Strait of Hormuz was proof that many Republican lawmakers are now “numb” to his “outrageous” statements.

The president took to Truth Social early Sunday to express his frustration at the deadlock over the key waterway, which the regime has forced shut since joint U.S.-Israeli attacks began on February 28. He threatened strikes on Iranian infrastructure if his conditions were not met.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

After earlier scorching the post as “absolutely obscene,” Scarborough doubled down to reflect that what he called the “muted response” to the post and that any previous president would not have gotten away with the same kind of outburst:

You know, the muted response to a statement that would have been absolutely shocking and it would have shut down Washington had it been done by Joe Biden, by Barack Obama, by George W Bush, by Bill Clinton, by anybody that sat in the Oval Office before Donald Trump shows you just how numb not only the Republican party, but also a lot of members of the press have become to the most outrageous of statements. This was an outrageous Easter morning post, again, on the most blessed holiday for Christians across the globe. And the message that was being sent out, again, should have been insulting to the evangelicals who line up to support a president who doesn’t support a great deal of what they have at least claimed in the past [are] their values. But also, I think even more importantly for this discussion, he insulted Muslims across the world. And it’s the last thing we want to be doing right now with Iranians who actually at one point wanted America to rescue them from the hell that they’ve been living under since 1979.

While some did not comment on Trump’s post, his remarks were, notably, met with pushback and anger from members of the media, like Piers Morgan and pundits from different networks, as well as from key supporters, including Alex Jones, who called the administration a “clown show.”

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