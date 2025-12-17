Republican Senator Says Americans Are ‘Impatient’ on the Economy: ‘Everything’s Moving in the Right Direction’

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) protested on CNN that Americans were being “impatient” on the economy, insisting, “Everything’s moving in the right direction.”

Reacting to a Quinnipiac University poll that showed 92% of Americans considered the cost of living to be a serious problem, with 57% of Americans blaming President Donald Trump for the state of the economy over former President Joe Biden, Mullin praised recent job reports and the declining cost of gas, among other statistics.

“Everything’s moving in the right direction,” Mullin told CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Wednesday’s The Lead. “The thing is that sometimes the American people, they get impatient.”

He continued:

As I like to make the comparison, I like to go to the lake on weekends in the Summer with my family, and I try to throw them off a tube and my boat can turn around on a dime. But an aircraft carrier, compared to our economy, an aircraft carrier takes a mile to turn around, and we got the largest economy that the president had to pick up the wrecked pieces from the Biden administration, start putting them together, and move us in the right direction, and that’s exactly what is happening.

Mullin concluded, “So it’s amazing what the Biden administration took four years to destroy, President Trump’s been able to build it back in eleven months, and we continue to see better reports every month.”

A number of recent polls have shown Trump’s support from the public on the economy dwindling and at a similar level to Biden.

An NPR/PBS News/Marist survey this month found that 61% of Americans were unhappy with the economy – a 4% rise since May – while Trump’s approval rating on the economy had fallen to just 36%, his lowest ever in both terms.