Laura Ingraham Shades Former Fox Colleague for Quitting FBI To Get Back to ‘His Lucrative Media Life’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham took a dig at outgoing FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino after he announced he will leave the bureau next month.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday morning that Bongino was clearing out his office ahead of his departure. Hours later, President Donald Trump all but confirmed Bongino’s departure, stating, “Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show.”

Before becoming the FBI’s number two, Bongino hosted a podcast. Previously, he was a Fox News host. Shortly after Trump’s remarks, Bongino announced he will exit the FBI in January.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, the host briefly addressed the personnel move and threw some shade Bongino’s way.

“And the first big departure from the administration was announced late today,” Ingraham said. “After only nine months on the job, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is stepping aside. Now, this is not surprising. He loved his lucrative media life, and he wants to get back to it.”

Last week, independent journalist Rachel Bade reported that Bongino could be gone “any day” after Bongino was at odds with administration officials over the Epstein files.

In July, the Department of Justice said it would not release its files pertaining to deceased child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Bongino was reportedly so incensed that he skipped work over it.

In his departure announcement, Bongino wrote, “I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January. I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you. God bless America, and all those who defend Her.”

The FBI deputy director made no mention of his plans after leaving the bureau.