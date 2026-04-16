CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten pointed to numbers on Thursday that may prove to be President Donald Trump and Republicans’ saving grace in the midterm elections.

Enten joined John Berman on Thursday after Berman pointed to a Quinnipiac University poll showing Trump’s approval rating has dropped to 38%. The anchor noted that Trump has been “hemorrhaging support among independents.”

Enten argued, however, that Trump’s steady support among voters age 65 and up may come through for Republicans in the midterms as it’s a “key voting bloc” that participates more in elections than younger groups.

“President Trump is more than holding his own amongst a very large portion of the electorate, a very reliable voting bloc, and that is senior citizens,” Enten reported.

Citing polls from CBS, CNN, and Fox, Enten pointed out that Trump’s approval rating among senior citizens in March of 2025 was 46%. It has since only moved to 44%.

“The key nugget here is for all this talk about young people in the to it, such as myself, or at least I like to include myself in that bloc, it turns out that older voters, senior citizens vote in far larger numbers. So Republicans look at this number and they say, hey, you know what, we can actually potentially do some real damage or at least hold our own in the midterms because President Trump is holding his own with this very important voting bloc,” Enten said.

He also pointed out that Trump’s approval rating among senior citizens is above former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. The pair sat at 39% and 34%, respectively.

Enten noted that Democrats still have an edge, with aggregate polling showing them with a three point advantage over Republicans in the midterms. He argued though that this is likely not enough for Democrats to take both the House and the Senate.

“This could cost Republicans the House, but a number like this suggests to me that Republicans very, very well and are likely to hold the Senate,” Enten said. “This is what we’ve seen in the polling data when we look nationally, we see that the movement, simply put, isn’t there. And when you get the most reliable voting bloc, basically Republicans holding their own with maybe some slight movement of Democrats. These are the types of numbers that I think Republicans have to be pleased with.”

Watch above via CNN.

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