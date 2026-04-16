Louis Prevost, the brother of Pope Leo XIV who is an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, received a bomb threat at his home in the midst of the war of words between the two leaders.

The New Lenox, Illinois, Police Department issued a statement Thursday acknowledging the threat, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough search of the property involving police K-9s.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes after police requested an evacuation.

“The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the origin of the report. Making false reports of this nature is a serious offense and may result in criminal charges,” police said.

Trump invoked Prevost’s name earlier this week, as Pope Leo continued to criticize the U.S. war with Iran, and called for peace between the nations.

“Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.”

After a week of Trump posting memes of Jesus, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth comparing the “Trump-hating press” to the Biblical Pharisees, Pope Leo released a statement:

“Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic, and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth,” the Pope wrote.

Evangelical leader Franklin Graham waded into the ongoing argument Thursday, writing, “I think [Trump’s] enemies are always foaming at the mouth at any possible opportunity to make him look bad.”

Trump invited Prevost to Mar-a-Lago for a party in December, calling him “a special man.”

“We have a man here, a special man, he is the brother of the Pope,” Trump told the party. “And his wife, Deborah, and they’re just incredible people. And you know why I like them? Because when the pope was selected, they showed a picture of his brother standing in front of the house with MAGA all over it. So I said, ‘I love this guy.’”

Prevost and his wife, Deborah, accompanied Vice President J.D. Vance on Air Force Two to witness Pope Leo’s inauguration at the Vatican last May.

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