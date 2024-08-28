RFK Jr. Makes Clear Wife Cheryl Hines Is NOT MAGA After Trump Endorsement: ‘Reaction Was the Opposite of Encouraging’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made clear that his wife Cheryl Hines is in no way a supporter of former President Donald Trump following Kennedy’s endorsement of him.

Kennedy joined TMZ on Tuesday and explained his wife was the opposite of encouraging about a Trump endorsement after Harvey Levin noted reports indicated Hines had attended a meeting with her husband and the former president.

“I would say Cheryl’s reaction was the opposite of encouraging,” Kennedy said.

The former independent presidential candidate said Trump reached out after he was shot at a Pennsylvania rally last month. Kennedy said his wife, an actress known for her role on Curb Your Enthusiasm and more, “urged” him to take that meeting and attended the meeting to make sure no “hasty decisions” were made.

“For Cheryl, this is the opposite of what she would want to do. She went along with it because she loves me and she wanted to be supportive of me, but it was not something she ever encouraged,” Kennedy said.

He described his wife as a “lifelong Democrat” and said his backing of Trump has caused her some “discomfort.”

“She is a lifelong Democrat and the idea of me supporting Donald Trump was, like I said, it was something she would have never imagined, something that she never wanted in her life,” he said. “I think it causes her a lot of discomfort and I’m very grateful to her for giving me support, but she was not somebody who was clamoring for this move. I would say the opposite is true.”

Hines has received some backlash over her husband’s presidential campaign and how his backing of Trump. Fellow actor Bradley Whitford laid into Hines in an X post and accused her of staying “silent” about her “lunatic” husband’s endorsement of Trump.

Kennedy responded to Whitford on TMZ and accused of him of “bullying” his wife.

“I had to suppress some strong feelings about that. It’s a template for bullying. Here you have a guy and instead of challenging me, he’s attacking my wife,” he said. “Who would do that? What kind of person, what kind of man would do that? Why wouldn’t he talk to me directly?”

