Scott Jennings Hails Pentagon’s ‘Transparency’ as He Shrugs Off ‘Small Ball’ Press Photographer Ban

CNN’s conservative pundit Scott Jennings shrugged off reports of the Pentagon’s press photographer ban on Wednesday night, instead praising the department’s “transparency” with its regular Iran conflict briefings.

The Washington Post reported earlier Wednesday that Pentagon staffers had banned photographers from major news wires like Reuters and the Associated Press after they became angry over what they believed were “unflattering” pictures of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a March 2 briefing.

Two anonymous sources said the department then barred photographers from two subsequent briefings on March 4 and March 10, only allowing Defense Department staff photographers inside the room.

The move came after most of the Pentagon press corps resigned in protest over a policy restricting journalists from soliciting information not authorized by the government.

Speaking on The Source with Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday night, the host raised the report, noting that the White House’s reply to the newspaper was to jab at recent layoffs: “Didn’t the Washington Post just fire all of its White House photographers?”

“Do you think that‘s appropriate, for them to be banning photographers during a war because they don‘t like pictures?” Kaitlan Collins asked.

“I don‘t know how any of the four of us are qualified to comment on this. None of us has ever taken an unflattering photo. So that‘s number one,” Jennings joked, evoking laughter from co-panelists.

He continued: “No. 2, I don‘t know. Look, I look at this as – ”

“But you would have criticized [Biden Defense Secretary] Lloyd Austin if he threw out Reuters photographers,” the host contested.

“I would have criticized him if he went AWOL,” Jenning said, referring to an incident when Lloyd failed to properly inform the administration of leave for cancer treatment. “Oh, which he did. And I certainly did.”

“That’s my point,” Collins said: “Right, Scott?”

Rounding to defend the Pentagon’s decision, he followed: “This is small ball because, are they getting the American people information? They are having regular briefings. briefings. We hardly have a dearth of videos and images of Pete Hegseth, but he’s having regular briefings. The military is having regular briefings or telling the American people what we’re doing on a very, very regular basis. There’s a lot of transparency at what we’re doing.”

Watch above via CNN.

