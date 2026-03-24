Scott Jennings and a former House Democrat battled it out on a CNN panel to the point where guest host Kasie Hunt had to jump in and referee to get the conversation “more on the rails.”

On CNN’s NewsNight on Tuesday, Jennings and Val Demings, a former congresswoman from Florida, repeatedly cut each other off as they debated President Donald Trump’s mission in Iran.

Demings argued the president has been “all over the place” on what the exact objective of his Iran strikes is and whether it’s even been accomplished.

Jennings tried asking Demings a question on the war as she barreled forward by blasting Trump.

“We’re having a debate, so I’m asking you a question: do you think Iran is a state sponsor of terror?” Jennings asked.

“I think the president owes the American people an explanation for why it’s okay to send our sons and daughters into a war where 13 people have died,” Demings said.

“Yelling is not an answer,” Jennings shot back as Demings continued. “So because you’re not prepared for this debate—”

“Nobody’s yelling right now,” Hunt said, jumping in.

“No one is,” Demings agreed.

“Because you’re not prepared for this debate, let me tell you what the objectives are,” Jennings continued.

“Number one, they are the world’s largest state supporter and exporter of terrorism. Number two, they have a ballistic missile program, which we found out this past weekend can reach most of Europe. Number three, they lie about their nuclear —” Jennings began as Demings jumped back in.

“Is Europe at the table?” she asked, repeating the point about a lack of support from allies for the Iran effort.

“I see now why you don’t know the objectives, because you don’t stop talking long enough to listen,” Jennings said as Demings continued.

The pair continued the crosstalk until Hunt stepped in and said she was looking to jump to a video and then come back so they could get the debate “a little more on the rails.”

“We have the president today saying that we are having that he is having conversations with the Iranians and that they gave him a present and that this is part of why he’s encouraged by the state of the negotiations,” she said. “I would like to play that moment for you, and then we’ll see if we can get our conversation a little more on the rails around that.”

Watch above via CNN.

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