House Democrat Tells CNN Her Side Is Missing ‘Nuance’ in Its ‘Rush to Moralize’ on Transgender Athletes

Democrats are missing “nuance” in the “rush to moralize” the conversation about transgender athletes in girls’ sports, Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) told CNN anchor Pamela Brown Wednesday.

Gluesenkamp Perez said the “rush to moralize is not necessarily productive,” after the Supreme Court ruled upheld a ban on transgender athletes in Idaho and West Virginia. The ruling holds implications for the 25 states that currently have similar laws. Twenty-three states in the U.S. do not have any laws on the inclusion of transgender athletes.

“I got a lot of people angry at me when I voted against the bill that would have allowed for genital inspection of student athletes,” Gluesenkamp Perez said. “And at those town halls, what I saw was that the people who were most upset, a lot of them had spent the last 12 years driving their girls to sports practice, and they view their best shot of their student getting a college education as an athletic scholarship.”

“And so when we rush to moralize and be like, this is all about love versus hate, I think we miss some of the nuance that people are seeing in this,” she added. “And I think we can put up walls where there don’t necessarily need to be them.”

In his majority opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that states “may maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females,” but they cannot completely exclude transgender athletes. “No student-athlete on either side of the issue, whether a biological female or transgender, deserves to be ostracized or vilified,” he added.

The Congresswoman also questioned the cost of college and athletics as a viable path. “I’m a big supporter of the trades. I ran an auto repair shop, and there’s the question of, ‘Why does everyone need to get into college?’ [about] the sort of paper ceiling of a degree. [There’s] also the question of why has college tuition increased?”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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