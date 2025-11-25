Senate Republican Dumps Cold Water on Trump’s Idea To Give Americans $2,000 Each: ‘We Can’t Afford It’

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) hit back against President Donald Trump’s idea to give Americans $2,000.

This month, Trump proposed the idea on Truth Social, claiming that the tariffs he unilaterally imposed on imports from dozens of countries are working, despite the rising costs on many of those products.

“A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” he claimed. The proposal would require congressional approval. When asked about his post, Trump said he wants payments to be issued ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Appearing on Mornings With Maria on Fox Business, Johsnon about Trump’s idea.

“So, what about $2,000 checks the president has been talking about?” Maria Bartiromo inquired. “Would that fly in terms of passing the Congress, or do you expect that the only way that could actually see the light of day is through a second reconciliation package?”

“Well first of all, Maria, we’re $38 trillion in debt,” he replied. “We’ve averaged $1.89 trillion deficits over the last five years. In the next 10 years, the projection’s about $26 trillion from accumulated deficits. We have to address the deficit problem. We are on borrowed time here. So many people are whistling by the graveyard. If we’re bringing in revenue through the tariffs, that oughta be applied to reduce the deficit, not just making a cash payment to Americans.”

“It sounds like you would vote ‘No’ in terms $2,000 checks going to individuals,” Bartiromo said.

Johnson replied:

We can’t afford it. I wish we were in a position to return the American public their money, but we’re not. Again, we’ll have at least a $2 trillion deficit this year. Again, that compares to prior to the pandemic, President Trump had deficits of $800 billion. Obama, his last four years, $550 billion a year. Now, we’re $2 trillion? Completely unacceptable. We have to start focusing on that and doing something about it.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.