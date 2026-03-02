Senator Tuberville Says It’s ‘Unfortunate’ That American Soldiers Died, ‘But This Is War – It’s Gonna Get Worse Before It Gets Better’

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) lamented the loss of six U.S. service members killed in Kuwait by an Iranian drone, but chalked it up to the cost of war.

On Saturday, the U.S. and Israel initiated a massive bombing campaign on targets across Iran. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was among several top-ranking officials who were killed. A slew of civilians also died, including at least 165 people – mostly children – at a girls’ elementary school in southern Iran.

Appearing on Newsmax on Monday, Tuberville expressed enthusiasm for the military campaign, which President Donald Trump said could go on for weeks.

“President Trump’s doing the right thing,” the senator said. “We took out the leaders. I don’t know who they had running the show, but they started pushing the buttons to the missiles and started hitting their neighbors. And the neighbors are all mad now. So, it’s just unfortunate. We lost what you said earlier, six people now. And my understanding is that they were in Kuwait, in one of their neighbors, and they got hit. So it’s just unfortunate that happened. But this is war – it’s gonna get worse before it gets better. But I’m telling you who’s going to win this war. The United States of America is gonna win this war.”

In 2023, Tuberville, who did not serve in the military, claimed he was its fiercest advocate.

“There’s nobody more military up here than me,” he said at the time.

Democrats and some Republican lawmakers have criticized the strikes and said Trump should have sought authorization for them from Congress, which is set to vote on War Powers resolutions this week. The War Powers Act of 1973 restricts the president’s ability to send soldiers into armed conflict. The measures are expected to stall in the Republican-controlled Congress.

Watch above via Newsmax.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!