Senator Who Trashed Fellow Dems in Texts Blames Old Friend for Leaking Them to MAGA Outlet

Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) condemned the leak of private text messages in which he delivered a caustic assessment of his own party and mocked colleagues, saying he is “heartbroken” that a friend of two decades shared the messages with a MAGA outlet.

The texts, published by Human Events founder Jack Posobiec on Tuesday, show Gallego venting in language he did not dispute when pressed by local station ABC15.

In the leaked exchange, he labeled Democrats the “not fun party” and accused them of “always telling and correcting people.”

In another missive, he wrote: “We used to be the party of sex, drugs, and rock and roll.” The senator also mocked the appearance of Democrats, saying: “Dem women look like Dem men and Dem men look like women.”

BREAKING: Human Events has received leaked text messages from Senator Reuben Gallego (D-AZ) "Dem women look like Dem men, Dem men look like women" pic.twitter.com/0t0xOTHYgp — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 25, 2025

Gallego told ABC15 reporter Ben Brown that the messages were sent to someone he had served alongside and trusted for 20 years.

He insisted the content echoed arguments he has already made publicly about the party’s narrowing appeal: “I don’t think the Democratic Party is as inclusive as it should be. That’s what I’m trying to point out. We should be a party that takes everybody in… our tent is getting too small and we need to actually expand the tent to more people,” he said.

While declining to apologise for the substance of the texts, Gallego framed them as part of a broader push for Democrats to reconnect culturally as well as politically.

The more painful issue, he suggested, was the source of the leak rather than the fallout.

“Heartbroken,” he said, was the only word for discovering a longtime friend had handed private messages to a right-wing publication.

