Swalwell Pledges to Strip Masked ICE Agents of Their Drivers’ Licenses if Elected Governor

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) vowed to strip masked ICE agents of their driver’s licences if he becomes governor.

Appearing on MS NOW’s Way to Early on Friday, the host noted that it was states that were leading the “push back” against President Donald Trump’s deportation policy before asking Swalwell what he would “bring to the table” if he were elected.

The California Democrat said that he would “go on the offense” and would revoke the driving licences of masked federal agents operating in the state.

“You have immense powers as governor of California. And your responsibility is to protect the most vulnerable in the state. So if the president is going to send ICE agents to chase immigrants through the fields where they work, what I’m going to do is make sure that they take off their masks and show their faces, that they show their identification,” Swalwell said.

He continued, “And if they commit crimes that they’re going to be charged with crimes, if it’s falsely imprisoning people, if it’s kidnapping, if assault, battery, they’re going to be held accountable. I also think if the governor has the ability to issue driver’s licenses to people in California, if you’re going to wear a mask and not identify yourself, you’re not going to be eligible to drive a vehicle in California.”

“There’s a lot you can do, but most importantly, you have to go on offense. Otherwise, the most vulnerable in our community will always be on defense,” he concluded.

The remarks land as California’s mask ban officially takes effect, following a legal fight with Washington. Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed the legislation in September, said the law was designed to ensure ICE officers were no longer “hidden from accountability.”

The Department of Homeland Security has refused to comply, and the White House sued California in November, arguing the state had overstepped its constitutional authority.

But a key early ruling went California’s way on the issue. U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder denied the federal government’s request for a preliminary injunction in December, clearing the path for the law to come into force ahead of a further hearing on January 12.

Protests erupted in Los Angeles last summer following ICE raids, prompting Trump to deploy the California National Guard and Marines over Newsom’s objections in a move later ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge.

Watch above via MS NOW.