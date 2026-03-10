CNN’s Erin Burnett and Jeremy Diamond were forced to take their segment on the move after missile sirens and “explosions” could be heard on Tuesday night in Tel Aviv.

During a remote interview with retired Army Major Gen. Randy Manner, Burnett and Diamond were forced to take shelter, continuing their interview once they were indoors. CNN reported their crew heard “explosions.”

“Alright, so Jeremy and I are, obviously we’re having trouble hearing because we have the sirens going on here as we are going to seek shelter,” Burnett said on the move.

Also remotely part of the segment was CNN senior international correspondent Frederick Pleitgen, who had needed to flee during his own report in Iran as strikes occurred. One person on the ground said afterward they were thrown against a wall and buried under rubble during the strikes.

“That just goes to show how fast things can turn bad here,” he said during his report.

Both the U.S. and Israel have conducted recent strikes on Iran that have led to the deaths of several high-ranking government officials, including the government’s supreme leader. Iran has responded with their own strikes, one of which killed seven U.S. service members in Kuwait.

“I don’t get the kind of warnings that you do, for instance, in Israel and, of course, also in other places in the Middle East. In fact, just a couple of minutes ago, before we went to air here, we were actually under pretty heavy bombardment. We heard jets overhead,” Pleitgen said on Tuesday evening. “All of a sudden, that noise became louder and then there were some pretty big thuds.”

“More sirens coming in. So obviously quite intense here in terms of what we’ve experienced by far today,” Burnett said, continuing the coverage.

