‘They’ve Chopped My District into Six Different Pieces’: House Republican Says He Has No Idea Where He’ll Run After Map Redraw 

Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA) is not thrilled with California Governor Gavin Newsom’s successful push to redraw the state’s congressional map ahead of the 2026 midterm election.

Last month, voters in California approved Prop 50, which stipulated that the state use a congressional map drawn by the Democratic-controlled state legislature until 2030. The measure allows the legislature to bypass California’s independent redistricting commission. It is expected that Democrats could gain about five seats in Congress just from the redistricting alone.

Newsom proposed Prop 50 in response to an effort in Texas, where in August, Governor Greg Abbott (R) signed a similar measure that could net Republicans five additional congressional seats.

On Wednesday’s Special Report on Fox News, Bret Baier asked Kiley, whose 3rd district was shredded in the redraw, about the lawmaker’s plans.

“If you look at the redraw that Prop 50 proposes for your district, it’s gone,” Baier said, as Fox showed the new map. “So, what’s happening to you?

“Well, I’m running for re-election, and I’m confident that I’ll win.”

“Do you know where yet?” Baier inquired. Kiley replied that he does not.

“The challenge is, they’ve chopped my district into six different pieces,” the congressman responded. “So, I’m talking with my constituents about what the best forward is.”

In addition to California and Texas, four other states have enacted redistricting this year, all of whose legislatures are controlled by Republicans: Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah. Indiana and Virginia are also considering redraws that would benefit Republicans and Democrats, respectively.

Watch above via Fox News.