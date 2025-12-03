JUST IN: Hegseth Reportedly Ousted Admiral Who Expressed Concerns About Legality of Boat Bombings

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth asked U.S. Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey to retire in October after Holsey expressed concerns about the legality of the Trump administration’s boat bombings in the Caribbean, according to a new report.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal published a report that cited two unnamed Pentagon officials, who said Hegseth asked the admiral to step down in “a de facto ouster that was the culmination of months of discord between Hegseth and the officer” after Holsey expressed “concerns about the legality of lethal strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean.”

Shortly after, Hegseth announced that Holsey – the commander of U.S. Southern Command – would be retiring.

“You’re either on the team or you’re not,” Hegseth reportedly told Holsey. “When you get an order, you move out fast and don’t ask questions.”

According to the Pentagon officials who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, Holsey was “initially concerned about murky legal authority” for bombing suspected drug trafficking boats and “objected that parts of the operations fell outside his direct control.”

Hegseth was also reportedly suspicious that Holsey might have been the source of media leaks and, according to the Journal, “had lost confidence in Holsey and was looking to replace him” before the boat strikes even began.

This story is developing.