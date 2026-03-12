Trump Confesses He Did Not ‘Prepare’ for Women’s History Month Event: ‘I Didn’t Know Who the Hell I Was Speaking To’

President Donald Trump took a detour during a Women’s History Month Event at the White House, which he said he did not prepare for.

At one point, the president made some meandering remarks that involved Kaillie Humphries, a bobsledder who has represented Canada and the U.S. at the Winter Olympics. Humphries was in the audience as Trump said:

But a person I recognized immediately when I came into the room, I looked down, I said, because I didn’t read. I can’t prep– if I prepare my speeches, I won’t have time to get things done, you know? Do you ever hear that? Yeah, I cannot prepare. So I didn’t know who the hell I was speaking to, but I walked in and saw this beautiful woman with the blonde hair. I watched that bobsled. I don’t know how the hell you do it, Kaillie. But Kaillie was the star, a big star of the Olympics, and other Olympics also. And she’s a six-time Olympic medalist. Think of that. And she’s won more gold medals than any other female bobsledder in history. She’s a total champion. I watched the whole deal with you. You were getting ready and they said, “Maybe, I don’t know. She was prime, prime eight years ago,” they said. That was terrible. Then you ended up winning again, you know? You’re gonna be prime for a long time, I’ll tell you that. What a tremendous athlete.

Trump called Humphries to the lectern, where she presented Trump with The Order of Ikkos, which “is presented by Team USA medal-winning athletes to a coach, mentor or other individual who has been instrumental in their success.”

The president was fixated on the Winter Olympics last month in Milan and gleefully celebrated the U.S. men’s hockey team’s 2-1 overtime victory over Canada. During a postgame phone call, Trump told the players, “And we have to, I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team.”

Trump even introduced the men’s hockey team during his State of the Union address. Meanwhile, the women’s team declined the president’s invitation to the speech.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

