Melania Trump Calls Herself ‘A Visionary’ and Explains, ‘My Creative Mind Dances’

First Lady Melania Trump called herself a “visionary” and detailed the artistic process behind her new, eponymous documentary, Melania, at a White House gathering Thursday afternoon. Central to her craft, she praised “solitude,” in which her “creative mind dances.”

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump hosted the event in recognition of Women’s History Month. According to the White House, working mothers and women who are leaders across a wide variety of industries, from athletics to government, attended.

Melania Trump praised the “effective women” in attendance for finding “unique ways to balance career ambition and family” before turning to her own merits.

“As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight, but rather, takes shape after a long, and sometimes challenging process,” she said. “Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus. In solitude, my creative mind dances—filling my imagination with originality. Attention to detail, demanding schedules, and multi-tasking are everyday realities when building towards success. This principle resonates across all my roles: as a mother, humanitarian, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. As well as with my new film, where I shaped its creative direction, served as producer, managed post-production, and activated the marketing campaign.” Her documentary, Melania, pulled in $7 million domestically in its opening weekend alone. The film reportedly cost Amazon MGM $40 million to produce and had an additional $35 million marketing budget.

The First Lady continued by emphasizing the importance of curiosity across her roles.

“Curiosity is a core value that keeps me ahead of the curve,” she said. “Curiosity begets knowledge, opening doors to ideas and industries that I may have otherwise overlooked. This unrestricted mindset has led me to build across very different sectors: fashion, digital assets, publishing, accessories, skincare, commercial television, and of course, filmmaking. The lessons I learned when launching my earliest ventures, such as how to build a brand, create superior product design, and activate an advertising campaign, remain just as relevant today. Markets evolve, technologies change, but the fundamentals of thoughtful leadership and continuous learning are everlasting.” Prior to introducing the President as someone who “has demonstrated a strong commitment to promoting women in leadership roles,” she encouraged all women to turn to “inspiration.” “To all of the young women, entrepreneurs, and future leaders: Make time for yourself, educate yourself daily, and spread your passion,” she said. “Be courageous and take risks. Advance your profession through inspiration. Be a bold chief executive while keeping your family—if you choose so—at the center of our nation’s future.”

Watch above via Fox.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!