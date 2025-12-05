Trump Fan Lashes Out at Trump Over Racist Rant: ‘My Children Are Not Garbage!’

A Trump supporter named Mohamed Ahmed lashed out at President Donald Trump over a shocking racist rant that has drawn widespread condemnation, delivering the vehement rebuttal, “My children are not garbage!”

Trump launched into a pair of vicious and increasingly racist rants against Somalia and Somali Americans this week, first at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and then during an Oval Office photo op on Wednesday. He called Somali migrants “garbage” and said they should “go back to where they came,” among other things:

These aren’t people that work, these aren’t people who say “Come on, let’s go, let’s make this place great.” These are people who do nothing but complain. They complain. And from where they came from, they got nothing. You know, if they came from paradise and said this isn’t paradise, [fine]. But when they come from hell and they complain and do nothing but b*tch, we don’t want ’em in our country. Let ’em go back to where they came from and fix it.

On Friday’s edition of CNN News Central, CNN Law Enforcement Correspondent Whitney Wild shared an interview with a Minneapolis man who said he and his neighbors “campaigned for” Trump — and took the President’s rant very personally:

WHITNEY WILD: I did speak with one man who pointed out an irony. There is tr– support for President Trump in the Somali community. Here’s more from Mohammed Ahmed. WHITNEY WILD: How did it make you feel when you heard the president say that? MOHAMED AHMED: I got five children. My children are not garbage! WHITNEY WILD: What would you say to the president if he were standing here right now? MOHAMED AHMED: Mr President, we campaigned for you. We have hope in you. We see hope in you. Please differentiate between good, bad and evil. WHITNEY WILD: Meanwhile, Sarah, Governor Tim Walls is firing back at the Trump administration saying this. “The President of the United States called Minnesotans garbage and a hellhole. These are doctors, these are teachers, these are entrepreneurs, these are children. The reason President Trump is throwing racial slurs out, the reason he’s throwing horrific slurs at me on Thanksgiving Eve or to Ilan Omar is because he’s failing on every front. It’s because it’s collapsing around him.”. Sarah? SARAH SIDNER: Wow! Strong words there.

