Trump Makes Catastrophic Prediction If Democrats Take Power: ‘Complete and Total OBLITERATION’

President Donald Trump predicted that Democratic control of the federal government would mean “the complete and total OBLITERATION” of at least one major American institution.

In a Truth Social post fired off on Friday morning, Trump suggested that “The Democrats number one policy push is the complete and total OBLITERATION of our great United States Supreme Court. They will do this on their very first day in office, through the simple Termination of the Filibuster, SHOULD THEY WIN THE UPCOMING ELECTIONS.”

“The Radical Left Democrats are looking at 21 Justices, with immediate ascension. This would be terrible for our Country,” he continued. “Fear not, however, Republicans will not let it, or any of their other catastrophic policies, happen. Our Country is now in very good hands. MAGA!!!”

Democrats introduced legislation to add four justices to the Supreme Court in 2021, and on the campaign trail last year, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that reforming the Court was “a very big priority.”

“The Supreme Court has become a morass, both ethically and substantively,” he declared at the time. “We’re going to look at everything. There are lots of proposals.”

Previously, Schumer had warned Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh that they would “pay the price” if they didn’t vote the way he wanted them to in an abortion-related case, earning a rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts in the process.

“This morning, Senator Schumer spoke at a rally in front of the Supreme Court while a case was being argued inside. Senator Schumer referred to two Members of the Court by name and said he wanted to tell them that ‘You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.’ Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” said Roberts in a statement at the time. “All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”