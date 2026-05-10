Trump Complains About ‘Beautiful Little Babies’ Getting a ‘Vat’ of Vaccines In New Interview

President Donald Trump defended Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a new interview where he again linked children’s vaccines to autism.

“He’s doing a good job,” Trump told Journalist Sharyl Attkisson for her show Full Measure. “People love him.”

Attkisson asked if Trump thought there should be a Vaccine Safety Commission.

“I believe in vaccines, but I don’t believe that, you know, you have to have a mandate for all of them,” Trump said.

He continued:

The polio vaccine’s amazing, you know, wiped it out. And I believe in vaccines, but you know, I think we’re up to 88 vaccines. And I really feel that vaccines, if they were given in smaller quantities. They want to cut some out, and I think that’s good, too, and I agree with that. Eighty-two’s too many. If you look at Denmark and other countries, you have 12, 14, I think 17. And we have like 82. But I look at these beautiful little babies and they get a vat, like a big glass, of stuff pumped into their bodies. And I think it’s a very negative thing to do. And I would like to see it — I’m not doing this in terms of Bobby or not, I hope they agree with that, but that’s just my opinion — I would love to see much smaller shots, like four visits to the doctor. And I think you would have a much better result with the autism.

CNN’s Daniel Dale fact-checked Trump’s assertions.

Again, so much vaccine misinformation from the president. Kids don’t get anywhere close to “88” or “82” vaccines. They aren’t given “a vat” or “big glass of water”; vaccine doses are a tiny fraction of a teaspoon. And they already do receive their shots over multiple doctor… https://t.co/pNcSDsjsAB — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 10, 2026

“Again, so much vaccine misinformation from the president,” Dale wrote. “Kids don’t get anywhere close to ’88’ or ’82’ vaccines. They aren’t given ‘a vat’ or ‘big glass of water’; vaccine doses are a tiny fraction of a teaspoon. And they already do receive their shots over multiple doctor visits, not a single visit as Trump repeatedly said or suggested.”

According to advocacy group Autism Speaks, “More than 20 years of high-quality research involving millions of children has demonstrated no causal link between vaccines and autism.”

Watch above via Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson via WGME.

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