Trump Predicts Unanimous Senate Vote for Hypothetical Ted Cruz SCOTUS Nom: ‘They Want to Get Him Out of There, He Is Such a Pain in the Ass’

President Donald Trump said he was “thinking about” putting Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the Supreme Court, joking he’s the “only guy” he knew who would land a unanimous nomination approval from the Senate because he’s “such a pain in the ass.”

The president was introducing Cruz at a rally in Corpus Christi when he riffed on potentially nominating the senator to the court that recently shut down his emergency tariff powers:

We have a senator who’s really an amazing guy. I’m thinking about putting him in the Supreme Court. No, no, I’m thinking, because it’s very hard, you know, getting these nominations through is very tough. He’s the only guy I know who’ll get 100% of the Democrat vote, 100% percent of the Republican vote, they want to get him out of there he is such a pain in the ass, but he’s so good and so talented: Ted Cruz!

Trump added: “He’s a great guy, and he’s a very talented guy too – smart.”

The president has been railing against the Supreme Court publicly since it struck down tariffs he imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, delivering the rebuke in front of four justices during Tuesday’s State of the Union address and unloading multiple social media posts.

Trump accused the court of being swayed by “foreign influence” and lashed out at the Republican-appointed justices who voted against the measures by branding them “fools and lapdogs.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!