Trump Uncorks Bizarre Tale About Cop Telling Him Sex Life Improved Thanks to the Economy: ‘My Wife Thought I Was a Loser’

During a Friday speech on U.S. energy production from Corpus Christi, Texas, President Donald Trump wove a bizarre tale about a “big, tough cop” who told him that his sex life improved thanks to the economy, allegedly adding, “My wife thought I was a loser.”

“I have a policeman, I tell this story — same guy,” said Trump, “this wonderful, tough policeman from New York. He’s taken good care of us, and he said, ‘Sir, it’s so good. My married life has gotten so much better.'”

“‘My wife thought I was a loser, financially, I couldn’t make any money because my 401(k) was dying for years, and now she thinks I’m the smartest financial genius ever. It’s made my sex life good, it’s made my life good,'” recounted Trump of the interaction, to cheers from the crowd.

“‘It’s given me a tremendous boost in life, Sir.’ This is a big, tough cop. He said, ‘My wife treated me like a dog, and now she admires my financial genius, and I haven’t done anything! My 401(k) has gone through the roof!'” Trump claimed the man told him.

On Friday night’s edition of Fox’s The Ingraham Angle, Laura Ingraham made sure to highlight the president’s narrative at the top of the hour, along with a chyron that read, “TRUMP’S ECONOMY: A BOOST IN YOUR BEDROOM?”

The moment was also quick to capture attention on social media, with one user writing on X, “That guy is sleeping on the couch tonight,” alongside a screenshot of today’s falling stock market.

That guy is sleeping on the couch tonight. pic.twitter.com/1R1kDPk5Wi — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) February 27, 2026

Digital media company The Tennessee Holler was doubtful of the president’s report, posting on X, “This one’s on the Mount Rushmore of things that never happened.”

This one’s on the Mount Rushmore of things that never happened https://t.co/jSG2XfydRa — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) February 27, 2026

Interestingly enough, in 2019, CNN’s top fact-checker, Daniel Dale, published an analysis titled “‘Sir’ alert: This one word is a telltale sign Trump is being dishonest,” a phenomenon he has continued to point out in the president’s public addresses since.

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

