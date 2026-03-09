Trump Reportedly Getting ‘A Lot More Positive Feedback’ About Rubio Than Vance for 2028

Axios’s Marc Caputo revealed that President Donald Trump is getting a lot more positive feedback about Secretary of State Marco Rubio than Vice President JD Vance ahead of the 2028 GOP presidential primary during an appearance on CNN’s Inside Politics on Monday.

After making note of Vance’s non-interventionist foreign policy preferences and playing a montage of video clips of the vice president espousing them, host Dana Bash asked Caputo to weigh in on his relative quiet about the United States’ ongoing operation in Iran.

“Well, you can sort of see why he did the Homer Simpson and the bushes routine of just sort of fading back after the bombes started dropping, because these are difficult things to explain. What they do explain, what Vance’s team, what the White House says, is Vance is on board with this because Iran posed a unique threat that had to be dealt with instantly. Whether people are going to buy that or not is going to be up to the vice president,” replied Caputo, who continued:

But overall, he only has the problem of sort of inheriting whatever policy, and whatever presidency is left to him by Donald Trump, he’s also sort of a man without portfolio. And we wrote about this at Axios a little while ago, which is Donald Trump likes to poll people about, “Hey, what do you think about 2028? Who do you the candidate should be?” And he asks, “Marco Rubio or JD Vance?” He doesn’t want them to run against each other, he wants them to to run with each other. But he’s getting a lot of more positive feedback, Trump is, about Rubio at the top of the ticket than Vance. A lot that is just sort of recency bias, and the fact that Marco Rubio has a portfolio: secretary of state, it puts him in the front and center of global affairs, and National Security Advisor, it puts him directly in the White House. The vice president doesn’t quite have that. So as Peter had said, and Aisha had said, he’s sort of going all around and doing all of these interviews, and then he has to live up to what he had said in the past. And it’s just a very difficult balancing act.

