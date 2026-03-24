Trump Reveals He’s Been Advised Not to Call Iran Conflict a War: ‘People Don’t Like Me Using the Word’

President Donald Trump revealed that he’s been advised not to call the United States’ ongoing conflict with Iran a war during a Q&A in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

“You’re talking about saving millions of lives. If Iran had a nuclear weapon, they would have used it. And if I didn’t end the horrible, Barack Hussein Obama Iran nuclear deal in my first administration, they would have had a nuclear weapon three or four years ago,” asserted Trump while touting Operation Midnight Hammer. “They would have used it. I would have never gotten the chance probably to be president. Who knows if-, it would have been so devastating. And if we didn’t send those beautiful B-2 bombers, they took them off my desk, they were right there, I don’t know why. But if we didn’t have those beautiful, the B- 2 hit, what we just, so we obliterated despite CNN, CNN said, ‘Well, maybe the word obliteration-,’ I said, ‘No, no, we obliterated it.’ Just obliterated their nuclear potential. You would have had them having, two weeks after that attack, had we not made the attack, they would have a nuclear weapon, they would have absolutely useed it, and they would have used it on the entire Middle East, including Israel. And you know why you see that? Because unexpectedly, when this war broke out, unexpectedly, they started sending missiles to UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and elsewhere.”

“And nobody thought they were going to-, were you equally surprised by that, Pete [Hegseth]?”

“Way more than we thought, Mr. President,” agreed Hegseth.

“Pete, do you want to give about a three-minute statement on how we’re doing in this, as I call it, military operation?” asked Trump. “People don’t like me using the word war, so I won’t. But the Democrats call it a war. How about a little statement? I think he’s done a very good job.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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