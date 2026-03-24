‘He’s a Warrior!’ Trump Praises MBS Amid Report Saudi Crown Prince Is ‘Pushing’ Trump on Iran

President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman following a report that the former crown prince is “pushing” for more war in Iran.

According to a Tuesday report from The New York Times, the Saudi leader has privately urged Trump to continue the operation in Iran. Bin Salman, the report said, has stressed to the president that Iran “poses a long-term threat to the Gulf.” The report continued:

In recent days, Mr. Trump has given more serious consideration to a military operation to seize Kharg Island, the hub of Iran’s oil infrastructure. Such an operation, with airborne Army forces or an amphibious assault by Marines, would be immensely dangerous. But Prince Mohammed has advocated ground operations in his conversations with Mr. Trump, according to people briefed by American officials.

Asked about the Saudi leader reportedly wanting the war continued, Trump praised bin Salman as a “warrior” and added:

He’s a warrior. He’s fighting with us, by the way. Saudi Arabia has been excellent. And UAE, excellent. And I will tell you, Qatar, incredible. Qatar took a hit, pretty bad hit. Qatar is very close, you know. They’re essentially– you can walk right over the border. Qatar took a hit. They’ve been great. They’ve been very strong.

Trump then offered praise to Kuwait in the aftermath of its military mistakenly shooting down three American fighter jets.

Watch above via Fox News

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