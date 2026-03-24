Gavin Newsom Says He ‘Reveres the State of Israel,’ Backpedals On ‘Apartheid’ Label

Politico’s Jonathan Martin asked California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) during a lengthy interview published Tuesday if he considers himself to be a Zionist. Newsom grabbed headlines earlier in the month with sharp criticism of Israel, including labeling the country an “apartheid” state.

“Do you consider yourself a Zionist?” Martin asked.

“Do I consider myself a Zionist? I believe — I revere the state of Israel. I’m proud to support the state of Israel. I deeply, deeply oppose Bibi Netanyahu’s leadership, his opposition to the two-state solution, and deeply oppose how he is indulging the far right as it relates to what’s going on in the West Bank,” replied Newsom.

“Do you regret using the word ‘apartheid’ to describe Israel?” Martin followed up.

“I used it — I do, in the context that I said it — and I referenced why. I used a Tom Friedman article in that same sentence, where Tom used it in the context of the direction that Bibi is going. Not the current state. And that is a legitimate concern I have that I share with Tom: that that direction — if that vision and that direction of the far right that Bibi is indulging leads to the full annexation of the West Bank — then that’s not something… that’s a word you may hear others use,” Newsom said, appearing to walk back his earlier comments.

In early March, during an event with vehement Israel critics Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor, Newsom said:

Let’s talk about that. But the issue of Bibi is interesting because he’s got his own domestic issues. He’s trying to stay out of jail, he’s got an election coming up, he’s potentially on the ropes. He’s got folks, the hard line, that wanna annex the West Bank. I mean, Freidman and others are talking about it appropriately, sort of an apartheid state.

Watch the clip above via Politico.

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