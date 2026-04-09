Joe Rogan declared he’s “politically homeless” as he’s grown more critical of his pick in the 2024 election, President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday’s The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by Arsenio Hall, and at one point the two discussed the two major political parties, with Rogan arguing that neither made much sense to him.

“You’re just being manipulated, and you’ve been manipulated by these two teams, and you have to pick a team. You have to decide which team you want,” Rogan said.

“I hate that,” Hall added.

“It’s so stupid,” Rogan agreed. “I’m politically homeless.”

He continued:

I’ve always been political. I’ve been politically homeless for a long f*cking time. Neither one of them make any sense to me. We need like a logical centrist government that’s, like, just says, there’s a lot of things that we should do to make this country a better place. We can do these things and we don’t have to attach them to left or right. And anything that the left says that’s logical, the people on the right, they immediately dismiss it because it’s coming from the left. And that happens the same where the left does it to people in the right. It’s dumb — it’s a team thing. It’s like the Dolphins vs. the Raiders — it’s just, you pick a f*cking team.

Before Rogan threw Trump a last-minute endorsement in the 2024 presidential election, he mostly avoided supporting either major party, describing himself as socially liberal and fiscally conservative. The podcaster and comedian endorsed Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson in the 2016 presidential election, and he was a longtime supporter of Libertarian-leaning Republican Ron Paul.

Rogan has grown more critical of the president on certain issues like his mass deportation efforts. During his conversation with Hall, Rogan accused Trump of launching the Iran war to distract from criticism over the Department of Justice’s release of files related to the late convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

“There’s a lot of people out there that are not that — they’re not open-minded, and they love a good, rigid ideology that they can adhere to,” he told Hall. “So now I don’t have to think for myself, I have a predetermined pattern of opinions that I can just adopt, and I’ll just accept those, and that’s how I think, and that’s what I’m gonna argue with.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

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