Trump Taunts Joe Kent for Remarrying After His Wife Was Killed in Line of Duty

President Donald Trump repeatedly taunted his former counterterrorism official Joe Kent on Monday for remarrying after his wife was killed in the line of duty in Syria.

“I’m not a fan of the guy,” Trump told reporters after being asked about Kent’s resignation in protest over the war against Iran. “He was all for everything. All of a sudden, he wasn’t.”

The president continued:

His wife was killed. He remarried fairly quickly. His wife was killed and I felt badly for him. He ran for Congress, he lost. He ran for Congress again and he lost. I said, “You know, he’s a guy, nice guy, seemed like a very nice guy.” I met him, he was pretty heartbroken, pretty, but I said, “You know it’s a shame, he ran for Congress twice, call him up, give him a job in the White House.” Smart. They gave him a job in the White House and this is what he does to me, you know? Being a nice guy doesn’t pay off too much. Think of it. He loses twice in Congress, ran not very good campaigns, should have won, but he loses twice. How do I get him? I have my people call him, because I didn’t deal with him for the most part. I saw him a couple of times, but I never dealt with him at all. I had no idea his ideology was left, or right, whatever it is. I can say this, he said very strongly that Iran is not a threat. Iran’s been a threat for 47 years and there’s not a country in the world that doesn’t agree with me on that. So I take this guy Joe Kent who lost twice for Congress, pretty badly and tough and was devastated, and I know that he lost his wife! So instead of letting him live out his life, I brilliantly had my people call him and offer him a job in security, essentially, in the White House. And what does he do? He goes out and he says that Iran is not a threat, to get publicity. Now he probably signed up with CNN.

Trump concluded, “Now, I hear they’re looking at him for leaking. That’s possible. But just to put it to rest, he lost twice badly. He also lost his wife. He’s remarried since. He lost his wife. I felt badly for him, so I told my people, ‘Reach out to him, give him a job at the White House.’ This is the thanks I get.”

In recent months, Trump has also repeatedly attacked Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) for remarrying after his late wife died as the result of an autoimmune disease.

“Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick!” wrote Trump – who has been married three times – in November. “No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!”

Massie responded to Trump’s remarks by calling it a “new low” for the president.

Trump attacked Massie’s wife in another post last month.

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump also attacked Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) wife, insinuating that she was ugly.

Watch above via CNN.

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