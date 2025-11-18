‘A New Low’: House Republican Blasts Trump for Attack Involving His Dead Wife

CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju spoke to Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Monday night and asked him to respond to President Donald Trump’s recent attack regarding his dead wife.

Massie began the exchange by taking a victory lap over the Trump administration after having finally secured enough votes to pass his bill to compel the release of the Epstein files. “The Speaker, the Attorney General, the FBI Director, the President, and the Vice President could have saved us all this time and an embarrassment, frankly, for our own party if they’d just done the right thing four months ago,” Massie said.

Raju followed up, “You think they’ll try to block it?”

Massie replied, “I’m afraid they’re going to try to use a provision of the law that allows you not to release these materials if they’re the subject of an ongoing investigation and the release of which would harm the ongoing investigation.”

Raju later followed up, asking Massie to weigh in on “just the personal nature of this, I mean, again, he goes after you, your wife, calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a traitor.”

Massie replied, “He went after my late wife and my current wife.”

“What do you think about that?” Raju pressed.

“I think it’s a new low for him, but again, we laughed it off. It’s more to his detriment than mine that he, you know, put something like that out. But I think that it was beyond the pale,” Massie replied.

Over the weekend, Trump posted to his Truth Social, “Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick! No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!”

Watch the clip above via CNN.