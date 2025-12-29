‘Unbelievable’: CNN’s Scott Jennings Loses It on Guest Who Cited Death Toll in Gaza

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings yelled at a guest on Monday’s CNN NewsNight after she blamed both President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden for the massive death toll in Gaza.

During a panel discussion about Russia’s war in Ukraine, CNN panelist and Majority Report co-host Emma Vigeland said:

I do think that the kind of elephant in the room here is the United States completely losing – and the Biden administration is immensely complicit in this as well – moral standing throughout the world due to our complicity in the genocide in Gaza, which has made it very difficult for us to speak to Ukrainian sovereignty and having a bully like the Russian government invading their sovereign territory. We had a doctor on our show who spoke about how the death toll is in the hundreds of thousands at this point because the numbers that are currently being reported are only the numbers of the death toll of people who have been counted in the hospital. There are hundreds of thousands of people presumed dead, suffocating to death, crushed to death under rubble because of United States bombs.

She continued, “This will go down as one of the worst crimes in the history of humanity that our government, the Biden administration, and the Trump administration are complicit in.”

After Jennings protested, “We have to debate this, Abby,” host Abby Phillip replied, “We don’t have time.”

“We have time for the anti-Israel propaganda. Unbelievable,” snapped Jennings. “Honestly, I don’t understand. Israel’s our ally. Not a single word in your speech for the atrocities that were committed on October the 7th. Not a single word for the idea that Israel has every right to defend itself. Not a single word for the fact that Hamas right now is killing people inside of Gaza, their own people.”

He shouted, “You seem to lay it all at the feet of Israel – a democratic ally – and your own country, and you have no word for the terrorists who raped and murdered and kidnapped. Zero! None!”

“Excuse me. B’Tselem, Israeli human rights group, says they’re committing genocide,” shot back Vigeland.

Watch above via CNN.