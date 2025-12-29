‘Bruises Spread’: Drudge Report Highlights Alarming Stories on Trump’s ‘Hole in Hand’

The concerning stories about President Donald Trump’s health aren’t going away anytime soon, especially if Drudge Report has anything to say (or aggregate) about it.

The president has been occasionally seen in public with a bruised hand in recent months, but recently he has appeared with two bruised hands.

On Sunday, the president welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Mar-a-Lago, and Trump appeared to be wearing different colors of concealer on each hand.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that the discoloration on Trump’s right hand is due to handshakes.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” Leavitt told The Daily Beast for an article titled, “Trump’s Bruises Spread in Blow to Leavitt’s Handshake Claim.” The press secretary did not explain the discoloration on the president’s left hand.

In another post, the U.K.’s Express highlighted the concerns some on social media aired, including that of liberal poster Aaron Rupar, who wrote, “There appears to be a hole in Trump’s left hand.”

On Monday night, Drudge Report brought the issue to the fore with links to the stories, the lines “BRUISES SPREAD” and “‘HOLE IN HAND,'” as well as an image of Trump’s hands, the size of which he defended in 2016.

“I have to say this, he hit my hands,” Trump, then a first-time presidential candidate, said of an attack from opponent Marco Rubio. “Nobody has ever hit my hands. I’ve never heard of this one. Look at those hands. Are they small hands? And he referred to my hands if they’re small, something else must be small.

Trump added, “I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee you.”

During recent public appearances, the president has been seen covering his right hand with his left hand and sometimes a bandage.