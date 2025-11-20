VIDEO: Miss Jamaica Falls Off Stage at Miss Universe Event, Carried Off on Stretcher

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry is recovering after a dramatic fall from the stage during the Miss Universe competition’s preliminary evening gown round in Thailand.

Viral footage shared on social media captured the moment Henry, wearing a bright orange gown and high heels, posed at the front of the stage before stepping left and plunging over the edge.

Audience members could be seen leaping to their feet as staff rushed to help.

Additional video from the event showed the 2025 contestant being carried away on a stretcher.

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization said Henry “experienced a fall from the main stage during the evening gown round,” adding that she had been taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital for evaluation.

The group confirmed that doctors had advised she is not facing any “life-threatening injuries,” though tests were continuing “to ensure her full recovery,” the organization said in a statement.

Miss Universe Organization president Raúl Rocha later posted on Instagram that he had visited Henry and her family at the hospital, saying, “Thankfully, there are no broken bones and she is under good care.”

Henry had appeared earlier in the national costume and swimsuit segments, as this year’s pageant, which began with the sashing ceremony on November 5, readies for its finals this weekend.

