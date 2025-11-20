‘Makes Me Sick to My Stomach’: Ana Kasparian Rips Former Obama Speechwriter’s ‘Grotesque’ Remarks About Holocaust

The Young Turks host Ana Kasparian condemned former Obama speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz’s “grotesque” remarks on Wednesday after Hurwitz claimed Holocaust education was “confusing” young people into sympathizing with “weak, skinny Palestinians.”

Reacting to Hurwitz’s remarks, which received condemnation on social media, a shocked Kasparian responded, “She said that. She said that out loud at a public event with a live audience, with no shame.”

“Like, what was that statement? What was that?” Kasparian questioned. “Luckily, she received quite a bit of condemnation from other Jewish Americans, including Peter Beinart, the editor-at-large of Jewish Currents. And by the way, before I get to what he posted, I want to be very clear and I want my audience to understand […] that grotesque woman is not representative of all Jews. Not even close. The fact that she was a senior speechwriter for President Barack Obama makes me sick to my stomach.”

She continued, “How about we live in a world where we all agree that genocide, holocausts, war crimes are bad regardless of who the victims are? Regardless of who those crimes against humanity are directed towards? Whether it’s Jewish people, whether it’s Israeli civilians, whether it’s Palestinians, it doesn’t matter. They’re human beings. And that’s the thing that really like struck me about this story. It’s just the full-blown dehumanization of an entire population of people and they say it out loud with no shame.”

Hurwitz made the remarks during a panel discussion hosted by the Jewish Federations of North America this week.

During the conversation, Hurwitz complained that it was becoming hard to have “a sane conversation with younger Jews” because they were being exposed to photos and videos of the “carnage” in Gaza on social media.

“I think, unfortunately, the very smart bet that we made on Holocaust education to serve as anti-Semitism education, in this new media environment, I think that is beginning to break down a little bit,” she continued. “Because, you know, Holocaust education is absolutely essential, but I think it may be confusing some of our young people about anti-Semitism.”

Hurwitz claimed, “They learn about big, strong Nazis hurting weak, emaciated Jews and then they think, ‘Oh, anti-Semitism is like anti-Black racism, right? Powerful white people against powerless black people.’ So, when on TikTok all day long they see powerful Israelis hurting weak, skinny Palestinians, it’s not surprising that they think, ‘Oh I know, the lesson of the Holocaust is you fight Israel. You fight the big powerful people hurting the weak people.'”

