CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Calls BS On Trump Taking Credit for Epstein Bill He Tried to Kill — and On What HE Didn’t Say

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called BS on President Donald Trump over a statement “taking credit” for the Epstein Files bill he “tried to kill” — and for what he didn’t say in the post announcing he had signed it.

After a months-long battle against the bill that included an 11th-hour pressure meeting in the Situation Room, both the House of Representatives and the Senate approved a bill to release the Epstein Files in a near-unanimous vote on Tuesday.

Trump announced Wednesday night that he had signed the bill in a lengthy Truth Social post in which he, among other things, took credit for passing the measure.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins broke the news, and called Trump out for a number of reasons — including the glaring omission of the Epstein survivors from his statement:

KAITLAN COLLINS: We do have some major breaking news, as we come on the air tonight, because President Trump has now signed the Epstein files bill into law, the final step to force the Justice Department to turn over everything it has on Epstein, within the next 30 days. Part of the President’s lengthy statement, I’ll read it here, where he said, quote, “Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats)” with an exclamation point, “was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures.” The President goes on to write, “Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES.” Trump says, As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate. That, of course, came, after he fought the bill. But he concluded with, This latest Hoax will backfire on the Democrats just as all of the rest have. Thank you for your attention to this matter. Of course, this is the bill that the President spent months trying to kill. He is now taking credit for its passage, on Capitol Hill, after it became clear that it was going to pass at least the House. While it’s a moment that so many of Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors that you’ve heard from here, on this show, have waited so long for. It is notable the President did not mention the women who fought for this bill’s passage in his post tonight. The fact also that the President didn’t take the opportunity to sign it today before cameras, is notable, given how many bill signings and executive orders he has regularly turned into lengthy Oval Office events and press conferences.

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.