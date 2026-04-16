‘Wait a Minute—’ MS Now Hosts Lose It Laughing Over Trump Claim From Fox Interview

MS NOW hosts Jen Psaki and Chris Hayes lost it laughing over a claim President Donald Trump made when Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo asked him about his “hoarse” voice during an interview.

“Have you been negotiating a lot all day? I mean, is that why your voice is hoarse?” Bartiromo asked Trump during an interview that aired on Wednesday morning’s edition of Fox Business Network’s Mornings With Maria.

“I’ve been screaming at Iranians all day, yes. A little bit of laryngitis because of my scream- I’ve been screaming at the Iranians,” Trump told Bartiromo.

During the toss to Wednesday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, Psaki stunned Hayes by relating that exchange, which the duo concluded was either huge news, a lie, or a delusion:

MS NOW HOST CHRIS HAYES: That is all in on this Wednesday night. The briefing with Jen Psaki starts right now. Good evening, Jen. MS NOW HOST JEN PSAKI: All right, Chris, I didn’t see your whole show tonight, so I don’t know if you talked about this, but there’s so much we both wade through every day and decide, should we talk about this? Is this real? Is this important? This, when Trump was asked today why he has a hoarse voice, he said because he–,. MS NOW HOST CHRIS HAYES: No I missed that–. MS NOW HOST JEN PSAKI: –oh, he’s been screaming at Iranians all day. That’s what he said. MS NOW HOST CHRIS HAYES: (LAUGHS). MS NOW HOST JEN PSAKI: I don, I don’t know what that means. I mean, if he were talking to Iranians on the phone all day, that would be big news. But I, yeah, I’m gonna ask Jake Sullivan about that in a moment, but I just, I had to call that one out. MS NOW HOST CHRIS HAYES: Wait a second, so right, like the two possibilities are, well three–. One is there’s direct top-level, president-level diplomacy happening over the phone. MS NOW HOST JEN PSAKI: Big News if true! (LAUGHS) MS NOW HOST CHRIS HAYES: Huge news if true! Number two is he’s lying, which that would be par for the course. And number three, perhaps the most intriguing, is that he’s so deluded and (LAUGHING) out of touch reality, he thinks he’s been talking to Iranians when he hasn’t. MS NOW HOST JEN PSAKI: It’s happening in his mind. We don’t know. We may never know. But that’s not the most important topic, but I’ll be talking to Jake Sullivan about that in a moment. Anyway, have a good night. I’ll see you tomorrow. MS NOW HOST CHRIS HAYES: See you tomorrow.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki.

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