Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst captured Iranian ballistic missiles being intercepted live while reporting in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Fox News’ Bret Baier cut to Yingst on Saturday just hours after President Donald Trump and Israel launched strikes against Iran, targeting military bases and leaders. Trump encouraged the Iranian people to overthrow their current regime.

As Baier cut to Yingst, the camera was pointed to the sky where multiple explosions could be seen mid-air. Yingst said he saw eight or nine interceptors launch into the sky.

Yingst reported:

Bret, that flash on the screen, that — you’re watching it live right now. These are the incoming Iranian ballistic missiles, the explosions in the distance there, you can see they are igniting the sky as Israel’s missile defense system works to intercept this incoming fire. Those booms in the distance. We saw eight or nine interceptors come off from different directions. This was the largest barrage of ballistic missiles towards central Israel since we’ve seen since this war began. You’re watching live as they are now intercepted in the distance. And you just hear those booms there.

Iran launched missiles against Israel in response to the strikes. Reports have suggested that top Iranian officials were killed in the initial strikes, but the country’s foreign minister insisted in a Saturday interview that all high level officials, including the country’s president and supreme leader, are alive.

“We may have lost one or two commanders, but that is not a big problem,” the official told NBC News.

Yingst reported that he had not heard reports of any significant damage in Israel from Iran’s missiles, though Iran targeted multiple cities beyond Tel Aviv.

He told Baier:

The entire sky looked exactly as it looked last summer when the Iranians were launching these barrages from different locations in order to try and overwhelm the missile defense system here. It’s not just Tel Aviv though that’s taking fire. We have an alert system and I’m scrolling through the different cities, it’s Haifa, it’s Jerusalem. These are major population centers. Haifa is in the north, to the north of Tel Aviv, closer to the Lebanon border. Jerusalem is further East, closer to Jordan. And we’re here in Tel Aviv along the Mediterranean Sea.

Earlier in the day, Yingst had been forced to don a flak jacket as Iran missiles first began launching.

Watch above via Fox News.

