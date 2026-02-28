Former President Joe Biden ripped President Donald Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein survivors, the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by Trump deportation agents, and his now-deleted racist post in a new speech hours before Trump announced the attack on Iran.

At 2:30 AM Saturday, Trump posted an announcement that the United States was in the process of attacking Iran in a video message from Mar-a-lago, attacks that would dominate the news Saturday.

Hours before the attacks, Biden gave a speech to the South Carolina Democratic Party to commemorate the anniversary of his win in the state’s pivotal primary in 2020.

In one portion of the speech, Biden roasted Trump over his lengthy State of the Union speech, and criticized him for not saying a word about the Epstein survivors or the victims of ICE operations or the racist post he deleted but defended:

FORMER PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: By the way, to see Trump give the State of Union that’s the last thing. Is he still talking? I don’t know. But, folks, it’s unbelievable. The guy talks for almost two hours. But never mention the anniversary of Putin invading Ukraine. Never once. I spent a lot of time in Ukraine. I’ve met with Putin more than any other world leader has. Incredible bravery of those people. Imagine how they feel wondering, are we leaving them? We’re walking away. He doesn’t apologize. Think of this. I served for eight years with Barack Obama and Michelle. He has not said a word, he meaning Trump, about the racist comments referring to– about how they wrote about Barack and Michelle. I’m not even going to repeat it. Think about it. Think about it! He doesn’t mention! Renee Good! Alex Petrie (sic), who were killed by Minnesota ICE– in Minnesota by ICE, or offer even a word of solace to their families. He doesn’t offer a word of support or even recognition to Epstein’s victims sitting in front of him during the entire time. He never acknowledged them.

Watch above via South Carolina Democrats.

