‘I’m Just Damn Furious’: Military Vet Jason Crow Slams Trump For Risking American Kids’ Lives

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) — who felt Donald Trump’s wrath for recording a video message advising service members against following illegal orders — now says he’s “damn furious” that Trump is risking young Americans’ lives in war with Iran.

Trump released his own video announcement early Saturday morning, saying,”The administration has taken every possible step to minimize the risk to U.S. Personnel in the region even so — and I do not make this statement lightly — The Iranian regime seeks to kill the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties.”

Trump added, “That often happens in war, but we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future. And it is a noble mission.”

“Well listen, I’m just damn furious,” Crow told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Saturday. “You know, the man’s a five-time draft dodger. He’s an elite. And, you know, I went to war. I fought with working-class kids. They’re the ones that do the fighting and dying.”

Crow continued:

And how amazing of Donald Trump to say, you know, “That often happens in war.” And that’s a cost he’s willing to take. Great for him! It’s not his kids. It’s not his family. It’s not his billionaire donors who are having to go off and do it. It’s kids in towns across the country that have to pick up the guns, jump into the planes and helicopters, and get it done. And it’s kids that are sitting there at military bases in Bahrain like your video’s showing now, who are sitting in bunkers right now because Donald Trump is willing to take a chance with their lives. This is everything that’s wrong with our national security infrastructure and our policies. Elites make decisions. They talk tough. They pound their chests, and then everybody else is left holding the bag. Enough is enough.

Collins asked if Crow wanted to see a congressional vote on the military action.

“Heck yeah, I do,” Crow answered. “I think we should go back to D.C. right now. I’m willing to jump on a plane in an hour and go home and take up a vote on this, because that is what the American people deserve. They deserve accountability. They deserve to know who is willing to take chances with their national security, their kids’ lives, their taxpayer dollars. Let’s take the vote. I want names.”

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!