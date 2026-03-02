WATCH: House GOP Releases Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Epstein Depositions

The House Oversight Committee on Monday released footage of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton both being deposed over their connections to Jeffrey Epstein on Monday afternoon, less than a week after the ex-president and former secretary of state testified before lawmakers.

Combined, the two Clintons were deposed for more than 9 hours. At one point about 80 minutes into her testimony, Hillary Clinton stormed out when she was told photos of her were being released during her deposition.

“I’m done with this! If you guys are doing that, I am done! You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home,” Hillary Clinton vented. “This is just typical behavior.”

She later returned and testified for another three hours.

There were some interesting moments from her husband’s deposition the following day as well.

Bill Clinton was asked about 50 minutes into his deposition about Epstein visiting the White House 17 times while he was in office. He said he did not dispute that figure, but that he was not sure why Epstein had made those trips.

“Huge numbers of people come and go in the White House. A lot of them come well over once, especially if they’re lobbyists, for example,” Clinton said. “But I didn’t know he was coming, so I certainly didn’t know what he was coming about.”

Later, he said he would be “surprised” if he was “targeted as a means of an intelligence gathering operation,” but that did not know for sure one way or another.

The former president was also asked about a picture that showed him relaxing in a hot tub; Clinton said there was nothing untoward about it — that no one under the age of 18 was present, that he was only in the hot tub for about five minutes, and that he did not have sex with anyone that night.

More than three hours into his testimony, Bill Clinton said he was “friendly” with Epstein but that he did not consider him a friend. He said Epstein never tried to “monetize” their relationship, but that he felt Epstein was an odd guy and that he ultimately didn’t want to be associated with him.

“Honestly, I never saw anything that I knew was illegal,” Clinton said. “But I just felt I should move on, and we did.”

Hillary Clinton denied any direct relationship to Epstein during her own marathon deposition on February 26, one day before her husband’s testimony. She told reporters after her testimony last week that she was asked about everything from conspiracy theories to UFOs.

“I answered every one of their questions as fully as I could, based on what I knew. And what I knew is what I said in my statement this morning. I never met Jeffrey Epstein, never had any connection or communication with him,” she said.

Clinton said later:

It then got, at the end, quite unusual because I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate, one of the most vile bogus conspiracy theories that was propagated on the internet that was serving as the basis of a member’s questions to me.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During his testimony before the House Oversight Committee, Bill Clinton defended his wife in his opening statement and said she “had nothing to do” with Epstein. He also said he did nothing illegal during his years-long friendship with the dead sex criminal.

“I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn’t see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn’t do. I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.”

