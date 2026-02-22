Soon after the Supreme Court ruling striking down President Donald Trump’s tariffs was announced, CSPAN opened up its phone lines and got a call from an incensed viewer who identified himself as “John Barron.”

John Barron, of course, was the alias used by Trump to plant stories with journalists in the 1980s and ’90s. In a clip which spread widely on social media Sunday, a CSPAN caller borrowed that moniker to impersonate Trump and rage against the Court’s opinion.

“John in Virginia, Republican, let’s hear from you,” said CSPAN host Greta Brawner — bringing Barron on the air.

“This is John Barron,” the caller said. “Look, this is the worst decision you ever have in your life, practically. And Jack’s gonna agree with me, right? But this is a terrible decision. And you have Hakeem Jeffries, who — he’s a dope! And you’ve have Chuck Schumer, who can’t cook a cheeseburger. Of course these people are happy! Of course these are people happy, but true Americans will not be happy. And you have the woman earlier — I assume she’s a woman, she’s a Democrat — but she’s … devastated by this.”

“All right, John,” Brawner said — cutting off Barron after 32 seconds.

Watch above, via CSPAN Networks.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!