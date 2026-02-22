A man was shot and killed by law enforcement early Sunday, a Secret Service spokesman said, after breaching the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago appearing to be armed.

In a statement posted just prior to 9 a.m. ET Sunday, Anthony Guglielmi — chief of communications for the Sceret Service — said that “no Secret Service protectees” were present at the time of the breach. (President Donald Trump was in Washington Saturday night hosting a dinner.)

Here is Guglielmi’s statement in full:

On February 22, around 1:30 a.m., a male in his early 20s was shot by U.S. Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) following an unauthorized entry into the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago. The individual, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased. The individual was observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can. U.S. Secret Service agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual and shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter. No U.S. Secret Service or PBSO personnel were injured. There were no Secret Service protectees present at the location at the time of the incident. The incident, including the individual’s background, actions, potential motive, and the use of force, is under investigation by the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. In accordance with agency policy, the involved Secret Service agents will be placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This story is breaking.

