‘We Got To Move’: Fox’s Trey Yingst Scrambles for Safety as ‘Massive’ Iranian Missile Strike Rocks Tel Aviv Live on Air

Fox News reporter Trey Yingst and his crew had to scramble inside for safety during a live report on Saturday afternoon as Iranian missiles hit Tel Aviv, shortly after President Donald Trump said he believed Israel had killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei earlier in the day.

The Fox News broadcast captured Israel’s Iron Dome tracking missiles in the sky as other rockets circumvented the defense system and smashed into the city behind Yingst. The veteran journalist was nearly breathless as he reported what he was seeing from just miles away.

“Massive explosions right now rocking Israel’s second largest city of Tel Aviv,” Yingst said.

He added after a few tense seconds passed, “That was an incredibly powerful explosion as the Iranians are continuing their ballistic missile fire against central Israel.”

Car alarms blared and the booming thud of missiles striking Israel could be heard around 3:40 p.m. ET.

“That was probably the heaviest explosion that has hit Tel Aviv since this began,” he said.

Yingst added, “We got to move, there’s a lot of incoming fire right now toward Tel Aviv… The city is getting hit very hard.”

He stayed on camera as he moved from reporting outside to inside a building.

“Trey, that was absolutely heart-stopping,” Fox News anchor Sandra Smith told him from the channel’s New York City headquarters.

Yingst then reported “more than 40 senior Iranian security and regime officials” were killed by Israel in its air strikes earlier on Saturday.

“We feel that is a correct story,” Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker about Israeli reports Khamenei was among the dozens of regime figures killed.

The president added he believed “most” of Iran’s senior leadership is “gone.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu addressed the Iranian people in a video statement on Saturday afternoon, calling for regime change in the Islamic state.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity because soon there’s going to be a moment that you’ll have to go to the streets to complete this act and to topple this regime this help that you were wishing for helped as arrived,” Netanyahu said.

He added, “this is the time to go together for this mission. Citizens of Iran…all of you. It’s your time to unite and to topple this regime.”

Watch above via Fox News.

