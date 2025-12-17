Trump Confirms Dan Bongino is Leaving His FBI Post: ‘Wants to Go Back to His Show’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday seemed to confirm reports that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is leaving his post.

Hours earlier, The New York Times reported that Bongino was already clearing out his office in preparation for his official exit from the agency. Sources informed The New York Times that the announcement could come “as soon as this week or as late as mid-January.” A source also claimed that Bongino has begun shipping items back to his home in Florida, where he plans to resume his media career.

That afternoon, Trump was Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for the dignified transfer of two members of the Iowa National Guard who were killed in Syria. When he took questions from the media, one reporter asked about the speculation surrounding Bongino. The president spoke about Bongino’s work with the FBI in the past tense.

“Dan did a great job,” Trump said. “I think he wants to go back to his show.”

Bongino’s future within the agency has been the subject of scrutiny for the a large part of his tenure. When the Jeffrey Epstein saga gained a second wind in response to Trump’s Department of Justice effectively trying to close the case, Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel were reportedly at odds with Attorney General Pam Bondi. At one point, Patel and Bongino allegedly threatened to leave if Bondi stayed on as AG. Nothing came of that rumored feud, however.

Bongino has also made it clear that he didn’t “like” the job as deputy director of the FBI. He previously told Fox & Friends about his daily routine and admitted he struggled being away from his family.

Watch above via Fox News