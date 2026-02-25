YouTuber Touted by JD Vance and Other Republicans Endorses Probe Into ‘Jewish Invasion’

YouTuber Nick Shirley, whose video about alleged daycare fraud that was heavily promoted by prominent Republicans such as Vice President JD Vance, approvingly replied to a post promoting a “documentary” about a “Jewish invasion.”

In December, Shirley posted a 42-minute video in which he visited several state-subsidized daycares in the Minneapolis area and demanded that he be allowed inside. To try to gain entry, he told people at the facilities that he wanted to enroll his nonexistent son. Shirley was accompanied by a local resident, identified in the video only as “David.” After the men were repeatedly told they could not enter the building with their camera to see the children, Shirley concluded that the daycares, which are mainly run by Somali Americans, must be fronts.

“[Governor] Tim Walz and the fraudsters aren’t escaping this one,” he baselessly claimed. “In one day, my crew and I uncovered over $110,000,000 in fraud. This is just the tip of the iceberg. We the people simply work too hard and pay too much in taxes to allow this to happen. They must be held accountable.”

“This dude has done far more useful journalism than any of the winners of the 2024 @pulitzercenter prizes,” Vance wrote on X while sharing the video, which has racked up nearly four million views on YouTube.

On Wednesday, Shirley replied to a post on X by YouTuber Tyler Oliveira, who spoke of a “Jewish invasion” in New Jersey.

“Hello Goyim,” Oliveira wrote. “I have released a 73 minute long documentary on New Jersey’s Jewish Invasion.”

EXPOSE IT ALL — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) February 25, 2026

Shirley replied, “EXPOSE IT ALL.”

Laura Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist and informal adviser to President Donald Trump, replied, “Expose what? Jewish US citizens living their life peacefully?”

Shirley’s daycare video rocketed around right-wing media and was subsequently used to intensify a crackdown on immigration and alleged fraud in Minnesota. On Wednesday, Vance announced that the Trump administration will seek to withhold $260 million in Medicaid funding for Minnesotans.

